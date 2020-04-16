Rockford’s Charles Street Shoe Repair is asking the community for help

Charles Street Shoe Repair is a multi-generation business that’s been in the Rockford area for nearly a century, and is struggling financially during this pandemic.

Jeff Antinucci is the third generation owner of Charles Street Shoe Repair and is determined to keep his business from going under during this pandemic.

"It's mandated that we are nonessential and we are definitely not allowed to allow customers through the door or do curbside delivery or anything like that,” said Antinucci.

He locked his doors, closed his shades, and posted a sign in his storefront window letting customers know he’s not able to be open. However, that didn’t stop one longtime customer from coming over to drop off some money to help the business out.

"It's very humbling and emotional when it happens,” said Antinucci. He’s been coming in here for years and just wants to help."

Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney understands the pressure small businesses are facing, and shares how some help could be on the way.

“The emergency small business options here through the NICDC and John Phelps and the county,” said Haney. “ I was very proud last night when the vote passed to be a part funding partener. Winnebago County will match the City of Rockford in putting $250,000 into the loan fund.”

Even with the options Antinucci still feels a lot on his shoulders.

"I don't want to let my dad and my grandpa and my great grandfather down and that's what I feel like I'm doing,” said Antinucci.

Antinucci set up a Go Fund Me page titled “Save Charles Street Shoe Repair” and made a video sharing his story. He says he’s so grateful for the support he’s received.

"A lot of friends have helped us and were not going out of business,” said Antinucci. “It's going to be a long time before that happens."

Link to the Charle’s Street Shoe Repair Go Fund me Page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-charles-street-shoe-repair?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR2UzShzE_38dyEDLsL1y6KbaNYqCSbW95oXL0ZrwLaWQ7SZsOZxOhY9eG0