The Memorial Day parade and other festivities have been canceled in Rockford this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade, Memorial Day Ceremony and Sinking of the Ship Ceremony were due to be held on Monday, May 25

“Although the events are canceled we would like to ask the public to keep the spirit of Memorial Day alive by decorating a Veterans grave on this day and to honor the sacrifices made by our Military Veterans,” the county said in a statement.