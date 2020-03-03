Rockfordians discuss rising numbers of religiously unaffliated people

Declaring your religious affiliation can be a potentially awkward conversation, but a growing number of people are claiming a new label.

(Photo: Pixabay / License Link)

Known as “nones,” or those who don't claim any specific faith at all, this group of people are now an even larger group nationwide than Evangelicals and are tied with Catholics as the largest religiously connected group in the country.

"I think there are a lot of misperceptions about people who don't identify with religion," said Rev. Violet Johnicker.

Religious unaffliation is on the rise, with studies showing 23 percent of Americans choosing not to choose.

In response to the growing trend, Rockford Urban Ministries hosts its First Tuesday of Lent program, welcoming those interested in discussing the new movement.

"Lent is a time for reflection and people used to give stuff up. But, we really want to go back to the reflection, the idea that we're thinking about what, what is the purpose of this life that we have that we're enjoying so much,” said Stanley Campbell.

One of the youngest pastors in Rockford, Reverend Violet Johnicker explores this growing group, with those who declare their affiliation, as well as those who don't.

"So, the idea tonight is to bring folks together, to have some conversation around that, without there being any judgment or any shame, but just to really honestly and candidly address what's going on in our culture, and how people who do have religious beliefs can be in honest and authentic conversation with folks who don't," said Rev. Johnicker.

As the trend continues to rise, Rev. Johnicker says the journey is worth being open to exploration.

"And I think that's such a valuable thing to be doing, a really courageous way to be existing in the world, and asking those deep questions to make yourself vulnerable and try to connect with other folks, that I would want to support that, whoever is willing to be brave enough to do that," said Rev. Johnicker.

In 2018, Pew Research explored this topic, trying to determine why people chose not to identify. The most popular answers were that many question the basis of a lot of religious teachings and don't agree with the positions churches take on social and political issues.

The program is part of Rockford Urban Ministries' Lenten series, starting discussions framed around the 40 days of the Christian season.