Rockford woman shot through a wall while asleep in bed

Rockford Police is asking for help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that wounded a woman while she sleeping.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday. May 1 at approximately 3:45 a.m. when officers responded to the 3200 block of Liberty Drive for a shots fired call.

According to the police report, shots were fired through the wall, striking the woman's hand and grazing her leg. The woman was later taken to the hospital and released.

Witnesses said they heard a vehicle with a loud muffler in the area prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Rockford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.