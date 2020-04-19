Rockford woman charged in Saturday shooting on Auburn Street

Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Rockford Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 2300 block of Auburn Street. Once on the scene, officers learned that a 57-year-old male victim was involved in an argument with a female subject and had been shot in the left arm.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. The female subject, later identified as 38-year-old Rachel Thompson of Rockford barricaded herself in the residence, where police negotiated for several hours.

After several hours, Thompson surrendered without any incident. She is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.