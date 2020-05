One Rockford woman celebrates a big birthday.

Bernice Galisath turned 100 years old and the community turned out, with sirens blaring and horns honking on Saturday.

While it wasn't the typical type of celebration, Bernice says she's enjoying every moment.

"This is something. It's what is needed right now and I'm enjoying it completely. Seeing it all, I'm so fortunate to have lived this long to see all these little kids. I'm just very, very thankful," said Galisath.