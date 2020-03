41-year-old Shimika Shonta Davis was arrested over the weekend after police say she stabbed and bit her boyfriend.

Rockford Police say officers were called to the 500 block of N. Main Street where they found 57-year-old Cornell Brown suffering from two stab wounds and several bite marks on his body.

Davis was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.