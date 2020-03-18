Rockford vocalist brings concert via streaming

Local vocalist Jodi Beach is streaming her concert via Facebook tonight at 7PM to help share some music with those that are quarantined from COVID-19.

The concert will be able for streaming from 7PM-8PM on the Jodi Beach Trio Facebook page.

Beach says she saw many discouraging posts on Facebook and decided to take action. She says she hopes this concert will spread love and joy to those who need it most.

"I want to bring some happiness in the midst of this panic," Beach said. "We will get through this because love is always the answer.

Many industries including the arts are feeling the effects from COVID-19, but are remaining positive and looking forward to opening the curtain once again.

"Absolutely, so you know we're hoping that we come out on the other end of this and everyone is well and looking forward to getting out of their homes and enjoying the arts in the community," said Norloff Business Manager Mary Pat Muzzarelli.