Rockford teen arrested for gang-related shootout in grocery store parking lot

18-year-old Adrian Almaraz was arrested Wednesday after police say he was part of a gang-related shootout in the parking lot of La Chiquita grocery store on South Main Street in Rockford.

On Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m., Rockford Police responded to the store after hearing of shots fired in the parking lot of the store.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the occupants of two cars were shooting at each other, according to police.

