Rockford tattoo shop reopens following vandlism to property

Six Finger Tattoo closed its doors for just over a week and a half after someone vandalized the store, and Tuesday they reopened for business. The closure motivates the artists to do more for the community.

"It's been like my whole career that I have worked up to for 10 years and it's my whole life," owner Sarah Stewart said.

Stewart takes pride in her business and on Thursday February 27th the ink shop was forced to close.

"My 20 percent business investor came in and unilateraly destroyed the business corporation taking all the shop assets that belong to the shop LLC," Stewart said.

Stewartt says the damage done affected all of the tattoo artists at the shop. Matt Schultz was working with a client when the incident began, he says he sees some positives to this.

"The support she's getting, I mean it's thousands of people across the nation are literally supporting her, and women are coming out of the woodwork,” Schultz said. “I mean they are sharing their stories, people are sharing with her, she is sharing back ya know people are crying, its beautiful."

The support motivates Stewart to give back and return the favor to a community that supported her.

"Seeing the community come together and help, in every way they possibly can, it makes me want to give back and help people,” Stewart said.

Longtime client Mika Doyle plans to host a fundraiser for Six Finger Tattoo on April 3rd.