Rockford social media makes sure you're staying home and not 'part of the problem'

If you have been following the City of Rockford's Facebook page​. some of the messages are directly pointed at the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the posts are quite strong-worded.

Officials with the city want to make sure you 'aren't part of the problem' and stay home. In addition, they consistently remind the public about how even going outside you must keep social distancing and to not see people that are outside of your living space.

In addition, the page is also a great resource to find out the latest numbers for the Coronavirus in the City of Rockford and in Winnebago County.

