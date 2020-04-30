Rockford shoe repair store gets $20K from community

The owner of Charles Street Shoe Repair says he is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community for his business.

Jeff Antinucci set up a GoFundMe page for his struggling multi-generation business in hopes of raising $2,500 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since April 13, the fundraising page received more than 400 donations accumulating more than $20,000.

"With the overwhelming love and support shown by friends, family, customers and total strangers, the donations that you all blessed my mother Catherine and I will enable us rebuild our little shoe repairs' strength and stability going into the time before and after the lifting of the state mandated stay at home order and the reopening of all nonessential businesses," Antinucci said in an update to the GoFundMe page on April 15.

The small business owner says the donations will be withdrawn in three stages, with the first already being implemented and deposited into the store account to pay past due utilities, insurance, rent and vendors.

A second stage is underway, with donated funds being used to pay any other bills and suppliers.

"The final stage will be the following week and the money will be used to shore up or strengthen all accounts for the business so we can proceed with the reopening of Charles Street Shoe Repair when all this is finally over," Antinucci said.

The third generation owner of the shoe repair shop plans to post a video thanking those who donated personally.

You can still donate to the Charles Street Shoe Repair GoFundMe by following the link here.