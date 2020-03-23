Rockford quilting shop joins mask creation movement

Reports across the nation are highlighting the need for personal protection equipment, that is why people in the Rockford region have begun making masks.

"We'll do whatever we can so that we can come together as a community and make these masks," Co-Owner of Quilters Haven Stephanie Gauerke said.

Quilters Haven is a fabric shop in Rockford, they joined the fight against COVID-19 by donating the 100 percent cotton fabric needed for homemade masks.

"We have swatches of fabric that people can make masks for our community," Gauerke said.

Quilters across the region, state, and nation are using fabric squares to make masks. Becky Coulson is with the Illinois Wildlife Crafters group on Facebook. She says members of the group are feverishly making masks.

"People are contacting me directly saying they are almost completely out of masks and they will take anything," Coulson said. "I have more requests from people than we can possibly help.”

Experts in the art of sewing are producing thousands of masks across the Stateline, but the need is making for some tough decisions.

"Who do we choose to send them to? Do we send them to first responders? Do we send them to emergency rooms? Do we send them to the cancer, to the children battling cancer? Or the senior citizens? How do we prioritize?" Coulson said.

Quilters Haven will donate the fabric until they run out of supply. To get involved with the efforts contact the shop here

You can also donate to a go fund me established by Niccole Ranz here

