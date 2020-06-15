ISP begin driving safety campaign

Police and sheriff departments in Illinois will begin increasing their traffic enforcement well before the July 4 holiday, focusing on impaired and unbuckled drivers.

The safety campaign will run from Monday, June 15 through the morning of Monday, July 6.

“We’re asking all of our residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day safely,” Sergeant Jason DoBran and Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders said. “It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink, use marijuana or other drugs. Our officers will be working around the clock to keep impaired drivers off the road and enforce all other traffic laws.”

The Rockford Police Department and Stephenson County Sheriff's Office will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort.

Drivers are encouraged to follow the safety tips listed below from the Illinois State Police.

— Designate a sober driver and give them your keys before you go out.

— Don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence.

— If you are drunk or impaired by marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, use your favorite ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

— Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

— Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It’s not only the law, but also your best defense against an impaired driver.