Rockford pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning

According to the Rockford Police Twitter page, a tweet​ states that officers responded to a call of an armed robbery on the 4200 block of Beach Street around 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say two black males approximately 16-20 years old approached a pizza driver as he walked up the residence to make a pizza delivery. The tweet also says one of the suspects flashed a handgun and demanded cash. The two pizzas intended for delivery were also stolen.

This is an ongoing investigation.