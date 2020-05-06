Rockford park investment to exceed $600K

The Rockford Park District was awarded more than $250,000 from the IDNR on Wednesday afternoon.

IDNR Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant gave the district $275,000, which will go toward reinvesting into Keye-Mallquist Park at 1702 11th St.

The district will also use $275,000 out of its own capital funds to fulfill the required grant match and the total investment to the park will exceed $600,000, according to the Rockford Park District.

The Keye-Mallquist Park Reinvestment Project includes:

• New playground with universal playground surfacing

• New outdoor fitness area

• New multi-use sports field

• New multi-use game court for hopscotch, foursquare, and gaga ball

• New picnic area

• Improvements to existing restrooms and storage building for summer program

• Renovation of existing basketball courts, along with a ball field

“I am excited about what this means for the 11th ward, especially for all the residents and businesses nearby. We have a lot of families in the area that will utilize this park even more, and this will keep kids busy and active. Adding new amenities such as a picnic area will also bring neighbors out to the park to enjoy these new spaces and to get to know one another,” 11th Ward Alderman Tuffy Quinonez said.

The Blazer Foundation, a local foundation committed to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities, has committed up to $100,000 for universal surfacing for the play area.

The Rockford Park District Foundation will work with neighborhoods and businesses around Keye-Mallquist Park to raise additional dollars, according to the Rockford Park District.

Last summer, the Rockford Park District received feedback from area youth who live near the park and are involved in the district’s free Time 2 Play summer playground program. A survey was also sent to residents to gather feedback about which recreational features they would like to stay, and which new amenities should be added at their neighborhood park.

Additional feedback will be gathered from youth this summer about specific playground components. As of now, demolition of certain amenities would take place this fall, and work at the park would be complete by the summer of 2021, according to the Rockford Park District.