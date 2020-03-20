Rockford owners help residents stay prepared during COVID-19 outbreak

Two local Rockford business owners are helping residents stay prepared during this COVID-19 outbreak.

David Bobick is the owner of Rockford Army Surplus and says he's had more customers come in looking for supplies since the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Many health experts are urging people to stay prepared during this outbreak and David Bobick owner of Rockford Army Surplus says he's trying to help residents do just that.

"We've had an increase in demand for emergency preparedness product," said Bobick. "I feel that the more prepared people are the less demand they're going to place on first responders emergency rooms even the supply chain."

Rockford Army Surplus sells a variety of supplies, but Bobick says first aid kits and military meal packages are what concerned customers are looking for.

"The meals last for about 6-8 years if stored properly," said Bobick. "This is a complete meal literally ready to eat."

Skyler Davis owns Culture Shock Clothing and Records next door and says he has a variety of items to keep people occupied during this time of quarantine.

"Some books of course some records and record players to listen to some music while you're doing this," said Davis.