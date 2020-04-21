Rockford nonprofits experience financial impact from coronavirus pandemic

The future of the economy is unpredictable putting nonprofit organizations in jeopardy of losing the funding agencies rely on.

"I believe Niks wish will make it through," Said Kelli Ritschel Boehle, Nikolas Ritschel Foundation founder.

Boehle lost her son Nik to cancer in 2012 and created the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation to honor him.

" Make-A-Wish stops when you turn 18 so we pick up right after that and help college-aged kids,” Boehle said.

But the coronavirus pandemic put 12 wishes on hold.

"It has been tough, There were several Disney wishes and other wishes that many of them were travel wishes," Boehle said.

Boehle says her teams granted a couple of wishes virtually.

"This young woman Kennedy wanted to meet the band, and the lead singer from Omarion was able to do a video wish for her, “ Boehle said.

And mailed out "staycation boxes”. Boehle said.

"Puzzles and word games they can do at home and then each one had a personal note written on it, "Boehle said.

Northern Illinois University Center for Nonprofit Director Alicia Schatteman says it's a scary time, 80% of nonprofits struggle financially.

"Ideally nonprofits should be keeping around three to six months of reserves and expenses. So if they can keep that goal, however, that is not always possible," Schatteman said.

Schatteman says communication is key for nonprofits that hope to survive the pandemic.

"The boards have to step up and be leaders in this area to communicate with their stakeholders how they are going to get through this," Schatteman said.

The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation will host a virtual wine run over the next couple weeks, find more information on the organization's Facebook page.