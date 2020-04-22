Four people, including a 12-year-old charged with armed robbery outside liquor store

Two Rockford men and two Rockford juveniles are charged with armed robbery after allegedly robbing a citizen at Rockford Food & Liquor.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21 Rockford Police patrol officers responded to 1725 Kishwaukee Street (Rockford Food & Liquor) for a report of an armed robbery to one individual.

After investigating, officers learned the robbery victim exited the store before being approached by two male suspects who demanded cash and the victim's necklaces.

The suspects then drove off with the items and the vehicle was later spotted in a gas station parking lot. Once the vehicle was located, police officers made contact with four subjects seated in the parked car.

A brief foot pursuit followed along with a short struggle before the running suspect was taken into custody. 18-year-old Travon Davis of Rockford is charged with armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, two counts of aggravared battery and two counts of aggravated resisting arrest. Davis was found to have a loaded gun on him at the time of arrest.

21-year-old James Patrick-Yance of Rockford was charged with armed robbery. A 12-year-old juvenile male of Rockford is charged with armed robbery and a 16-year-old juvenile male of Rockford is charged with armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no FOID.