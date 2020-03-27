Rockford men face attempted first degree murder charges

Two Rockford men faces charges of attempted first degree murder after an incident on March 25.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of 20th Avenue for battery-related call.

Once there, detectives determined the victim was left badly beaten from a minivan driven by two suspects in the parking lot of a business at that address.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Officers later found the van and impounded the vehicle.

Through their investigation, police identified two suspects in connection to the assault, Harry Lawson and Dylan Myers.

Police believe two additional suspects, Jeanna Angileri and Cartese Smith, allegedly assisted Lawson and Myers with concealing evidence and tampering with the scene.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and issued the following charges:

Dylan Myers, 27 of Rockford: Attempted First Degree Murder

Harry Lawson, 58 of Rockford: Attempted First Degree Murder

Cartese Smith, 28 of Rockford: Obstruction of Justice and Destroying Evidence

Jenna Angileri, 19 of Rockford: Obstruction of Justice and Destroying Evidence

These charges are accusations and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.