Rockford men arrested on multiple charges Tuesday

Two Rockford men are facing multiple charges after officers responded a report of a suspicious vehicle Monday night. At 9:20 p.m. on April 6, Rockford Police officers responded to Court Street and Auburn Street to find the vehicle with several people inside.

Upon investigation of the vehicle, officers found several guns inside. One of the guns recovered was previously reported stolen from a residential burglary in Rockford back on April 2.

19-year-old Demarcus Barksdale (right in picture above) is charged with no FOID and possession of stolen property. 19-year-old Amir Singletary (left in picture above) is charged with no FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

Barksale and Singletary were lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.