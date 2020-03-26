Rockford man wanted on weapons charges after shooting

A Rockford man is wanted on weapons charges in connection to a shooting on Tuesday.

Just after noon, officers responded to a shots fired call in a parking lot located in the 2000 block of South Main Street.

Once there, investigators found shell casings and determined multiple vehicles had been hit.

In their search, detectives spotted a vehicle that matched the suspect description. During the traffic stop, the suspects ran away, with one dropping a loaded handgun in the process.

Police identified the suspect who dropped the weapon as Antwone Lee, 23 of Rockford.

Lee faces charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm for this incident. He is also wanted for charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Fleeing to Elude.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is asked to contact Rockford Police or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.