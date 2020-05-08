Rockford man wanted for homicide

Rockford police search for a man wanted in connection to a homicide on May 4 on Benton Street.

Darryl Lyles, 34, is charged with first degree murder.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 39-year-old Clifton Totton with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Lyles bond will be set at $5 million.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.