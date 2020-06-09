Rockford man shoots himself in struggle, police say

A Rockford man was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm on Monday night.

Officers were sent to a report of a possible stolen cell phone on the 2900 block of Lapey Street at 8:55 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers saw 24-year-old Jacob Bennett outside the residence, and noticed him to be in possession of what was later determined to be a stolen firearm.

Bennett resisted the officers. During the struggle, the suspect drew this weapon from his waistband, shooting himself in his leg.

Bennett remains in a local hospital where he continues being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to the Rockford Police Department.

One of the officers involved in the struggle sustained minor injuries as well. Bennett faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm, felony resisting and no valid FOID.