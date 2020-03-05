Rockford man sentenced to 11 years in prison after Birch Court shooting in 2018

Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announces that 31-year-old Tonio Leron Trammell was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday for shooting a gang member in a gun battle back in October 2018.

On October 3, 2018, Rockford Police responded to the 1500 block of Birch Court in Rockford after a call of shots fired. Police say Trammel shot Woody Ward around 10 p.m.

Ward was shot in the leg but returned fire to his attacker. He was later arrested at the hospital on charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Trammell was then identified as the suspect and police later arrested him on Friday, October 12. He was found guilty on the charge of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

This is a Class 2 Felony that is punishable by 3-14 years in prison followed by 2 years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

