Rockford man sentenced in shooting outside CherryVale Mall

A Rockford man who exchanged gunfire with another man outside CherryVale Mall two years ago will likely spend the next decade behind bars.

Jamain McFadden

Jamain McFadden, 22, was sentenced Wednesday in a Winnebago County courtroom on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

In March 2018, McFadden and Marchello Johnson shot at each other outside the Barnes & Noble book store at CherryVale Mall.

Johnson received a 12-year sentence back in August 2019. McFadden must serve at least 8 1/2 years of his 10-year sentence.

