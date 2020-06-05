Rockford man sentenced 15 years for cocaine possession

A Rockford man was sentenced to prison for 15 years following his 2016 arrest of cocaine possession on Thursday.

On April 21, 2016, the Winnebago County Narcotics Unit arrived at 1708 26th St. in Rockford to execute a search warrant at 10:15 a.m., according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The now 62-year-old William Spears was taken into custody after being in possession of an amount of cocaine intended to be delivered. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Spears pled guilty to the offense on March 3. The Honorable Ronald J. White sentenced him to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance is a class X felony with a sentencing range of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.