Rockford man sentenced to 25 years in prison for first degree murder

21-year-old Javontavious Benford was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday. He was found guilty of First Degree Murder and mob action after a jury trial of the Honorable Judge Debra Schafer.

Benford and two other individuals went to a home in the 3300 block of Parkside Drive on March 29, 2016 and shot and killed Akeem Smith. This was the aftermath of a fight that broke out at the home, according to police.

Martaivis Harmon and Retavian Jefferson have already been sentenced for the murder. Benford was charged as an adult.