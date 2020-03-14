Rockford man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A Rockford man pleads guilty in United States District Court to felony child pornography charges.

Donovan Heidenreich, 25, admitted in a written plea agreement that back in 2017 he used a computer to send a video file of an underage boy engaging a sexual act over the internet, as well as traded more than 600 images of child pornography from his laptop.

Heidenreich faces 5 to 20 years in prison for transporting child pornography and a maximum of 20 years for possession.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 8th.