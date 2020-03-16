Rockford man faces weapon charge

On Friday, March 13, Rockford Police approached a man driving a vehicle in the 1900 block of W. Pearl Street. Upon arrival, officers noted a loaded handgun lying in the lap of 23-year-old Darionte Hallom.

Following, officers took Hallom into custody without incident. Upon further investigation, officers learned that Hallom does have a valid Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card but did not have a Concealed Carry permit.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office charged Hallom with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The charge is an accusation and he is considered innocent unless proven guilty in the court of law.