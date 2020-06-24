Rockford man faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and possessing child porn

A Rockford man was arrested after an investigation involving a missing juvenile from Adams County, Wisconsin.

On Saturday, June 20 the Adams County Sheriff's Police requested assistance from the Winnebago County Sheriff's office to locate a 15-year-old girl.

She was missing was from her Adams County, Wisconsin home. Deputies later located the girl inside a residence in the 6100 block of Myrtle Lane in Winnebago County.

After investigation, 28-year-old Nicholas Seymour of Rockford was arrested and charged with kidnapping, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, unlawful restraint and possession of child pornography.

Seymour is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail and has a bond set at $1 million.