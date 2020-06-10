Rockford man faces charges for arson, burglary

A Rockford man was arrested and charged for arson and burglary allegedly committed on Saturday, May 30.

The Rockford Police Department sent officers to Burlington Coat Factory at 6260 E. State St. at 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they saw the front doors of the business had been smashed in order to get inside. Officers conducted a building search and saw the northeast corner of the business was smoldering, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Rockford Fire Department then arrived and extinguished the fire.

After further investigation conducted by the Rockford Fire Department and Rockford Police Department, they were able to identify

the suspect as 20-year-old Sean Cardenas of Rockford.

Cardenas was later taken into custody and then the Winnebago County Jail. He faces charges of arson, burglary and felony criminal damage to property.