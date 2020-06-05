Rockford man dead after crash near Brooke Road

A 21-year-old Rockford man was pronounced dead by the Winnebago County Coroner on Friday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle near Brooke Road and 8th Street was then reported to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.

A motorcyclist went underneath a truck during the crash, Rockford police told WIFR.

The injured man involved in the crash was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

"Despite all efforts medical staff could not revive him," according to Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz. The man was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m.

The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department. An autopsy is pending by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.

Toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks.