Rockford man creates 'Covidopoly' and it's gaining traction quickly

Most people are stuck at home during this pandemic and this is when people's creative juices begin to get flowing. One Rockford computer designer took his talent to create a free online parody of 'Monopoly' just in time for the COVID-19 crisis.

In ‘Covidopoly,’ players an acquire properties such as ‘Wuhan Market’ and ‘Big Cat Rescue.’ The game even incorporates items like masks. Users can share their game code with anyone, making it a perfect social distancing game.

Computer designer, Benji Bear is the mastermind behind the game saying it started as a personal project but it became something much more.

Over 85,000 games have been played so far. If you're up for the challenge and want to join the fun, click here​.