Rockford man charged with sexual assault and spreading HIV to a child

31-year-old Steven Grimes has been charged with 12 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and Criminal Transmission of HIV.

The investigation began on May 25, 2019 when the Rockford Police Department was called to a medical office for a report of sexual assault to a child. The suspect, Grimes was later arrested.

According to Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, the charges allege that the assaults began as far back as 2005 when the victim at the time was under the age of 13.

Hite Ross says there are possibly other victims tied to Grimes and ask anyone to come forward with information.

Grimes was also charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault of a child.

If convicted, Grimes faces up to 60 years in prison. He's being held in the Winnebago County Jail on a $1 million bond.