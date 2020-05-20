Rockford man charged with first-degree murder in April Iowa City shooting

A Rockford man is now charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Iowa City in April.

32-year-old Patrick Bland of Rockford was arrested on an outstanding warrant for his role in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters, who police say was shot several times at an Iowa City apartment on April 20.

Bland will be extradited back to Johnson County, Iowa to await trial and is charged with first-degree murder.

Two other people, 22-year-old Durojaiya Rosa, of Iowa City, and 44-year-old Reginald Little, have also been charged with first-degree murder.

A fourth person is charged with helping Little avoid arrest.

Original coverage from KCRG-TV, WIFR's sister station