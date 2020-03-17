Rockford man charged with child abuse and use of a weapon by a felon

29-year-old Shawn Leonard of Rockford is charged with Aggravated Battery to a Child, Domestic Battery and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. The charged were announced Tuesday by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

This stems from an incident that took place Monday, March 16 where Rockford Police Officers responded to a call at the 1300 block of N. Horsman at 3:35 p.m. for a child abuse claim. It was after an investigation where Leonard was identified as a suspect and later charged.

He was lodged at the Winnebago County Jail and the charges against him are merely accusations. He is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.