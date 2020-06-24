Rockford man charged with burglary after robbing JJ Fish on 7th Street

A Rockford man faces a burglary charge after allegedly robbing JJ Fish in at 217 7th Street in Rockford Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23 Rockford Police responded to JJ Fish in reference to a burglary. After investigation, the suspect was identified as 31-year-old Shawndell Smith of Rockford.

He was located a short time later and taken into custody. The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the case and Smith faces one county of burglary.