Rockford man charged with battery in connection with Tuesday shooting

A Rockford man faces multiple charges after patrol officers responded to a shot fired call on Tuesday night.

At approximately 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Rockford Police Patrol Officers responded to the 1900 block of S. 4th Street for a shots fired call. A bit later, officers learned that an adult female arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

After further investigation, the suspect was identified at 23-year-old Juwan Wright of Rockford and was taken into custody. Wright is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID.

Wright was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.