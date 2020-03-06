Rockford man charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

Back on December 17, 2019, Rockford Police began an investigation of a report of sexual abuse of a juvenile under 12 years of age.

The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up into the incident and found 33-year-old Jermey Jenkins of Rockford was known to the victim.

After the Winnebago County State's Attorney Office reviewed the case, they authorized 3 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse towards Jenkins. He was taken into custody on Thursday where he is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

The charges against him are merely accusations and he is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.