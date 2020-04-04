Rockford man charged after shots fired on Friday

18-year-old Bartholomew Powell of Rockford is now facing a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge after police responded to a shots fired call on April 3.

Just after 6 p.m. April 3, Rockford Police officers responded to the area of 17th Street and 18th Avenue for a shots fired call.

On the scene, officers found shell casings and learned that the shots were fired from a red vehicle. After that, officers identified Powell as the suspect and was later stopped by the officers.

Upon investigation of he vehicle, a handgun was located inside the vehicle and charges were filed by the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.