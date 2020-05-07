Rockford man charged after attempting to escape from police

A Rockford man and teen face multiple charges after the man attempted to flee from Rockford Police on Wednesday.

At approximately 10:34 p.m., Rockford Police Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle near Reid Farm Road and Academy Trail. Then the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed onto N. Perryville Road.

A short time later, another Rockford Police officer saw the same vehicle crash into a pole at the intersection of Alpine Road and Broadway. It was at that time when the occupants fled from the vehicle and were later taken into custody after a chase on foot.

Handguns were later found in the car.

19-year-old Quavion Taylor of Rockford is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing to elude and resisting an officer.

A 16-year-old teenager of Rockford is also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting an officer and possession of cannabis.

Taylor was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail and the teen was lodged in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.