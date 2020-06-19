Rockford man charged after armed robbery at gas station

A 28-year-old Rockford man has been charged with aggravated robbery.

On Sunday, June 14, the Rockford Police Department was called to 3302 Fas Fuel at 3302 11th St. for a report of an armed robbery at 3:20 a.m.

The cashier told officers he was robbed by a white man, armed with a silver handgun. He told police the man made off with approximately $200, according to the Rockford Police Department.

After further investigation, Rockford detectives identified a suspect, 28-year-old Jacob Vereecken. On Thursday, June 18, he was taken into custody and then the County Jail.

Vereecken now faces a charge of aggravated battery, according to the Rockford Police Department.