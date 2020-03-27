Rockford man arrested on weapons charges

A 20-year-old Rockford man faces weapons charges after a short foot chase in the 800 block of Whitman Street early Friday morning.

At approximately 1:10 a.m., Rockford Police SCOPE Officers saw a suspicious suspect in the area, who was later identified as Kewon Woods. A short while later, Woods was arrested.

Investigators recovered a handgun nearby, which Woods allegedly discarded during the chase.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and issued the following charges:

Kewon Woods, 20 of Rockford:

- Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

- Resisting a Police Officer

These charges are accusations and the suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

