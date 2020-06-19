Man arrested with gun at Rockford party

A 25-year-old Rockford man was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon early Friday morning.

The Rockford Police Department was sent to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue for a report of a loud party at approximately 12:55 a.m.

When officers arrived, they recovered a gun that was underneath a vehicle parked in the road, near the crowd. A man later identified as Tyrice Morgan, was approached by police before he fled on foot.

Morgan threw a loaded gun during the foot chase. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle and then the Winnebago County Jail.

The 25-year-old was then charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, four counts of resisting arrest, tow counts of property damage and no F.O.I.D., according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.