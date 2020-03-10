Rockford man arrested on drug and ammunition charges

Rockford Police Narcotics Detectives received complaints from the community about a suspect selling cocaine around the 600 block of Acorn Street.

After investigating, officers identified 26-year-old Pierre Watson of Rockford as the suspect. Rockford Police detectives executed a search warrant at 612 Acorn Street and identified two persons inside with cocaine, ammunition and United States currency.

Pierre Watson is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine of 1 to 15 grams and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by a Felon. Watson is lodged at the WInnebago County Jail.

The charges against him are merely accusations and is considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.