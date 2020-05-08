Rockford man arrested, charged after drug investigation

A Rockford man was arrested and charged after a drug investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department on Thursday.

For several weeks, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit received complaints about drugs being sold in the city of Rockford, according to a release on Friday morning. Deputies determined the source of the sales was coming from 1629 9th Ave.

On Thursday, deputies found methamphetamine along with a handgun after a search warrant was used at the residence. The gun was later found to be stolen out of Loves Park.

Steven D. Morris, a 45-year-old Rockford resident, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm with a revoked Illinois FOID card and obstructing justice by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.