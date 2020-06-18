Rockford man arrested after shots fired

An 18-year-old Rockford man was arrested after gunshots were heard early Tuesday morning.

Rockford Police Department officers were in the area of Concord Commons, heard two gunshots and then watched a car quickly leaving the area at 12:40 a.m.

A short time later, additional Rockford Police officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was occupied by 19-year-old Jaydin Jones and 18-year-old Thomas Brooks. Both are Rockford natives, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon further investigation, officers recovered a loaded gun and shell casings inside the vehicle. The recovered weapon was reported stolen out of Winnebago County, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Brooks was arrested and charged with reckless discharge, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm. Jones was cited for driving suspended and released.