Rockford library to kick off summer reading club

The Rockford Public Library will begin the 2020 Summer Reading Challenge on Monday, June 1.

The free challenges for children, teens and adults are available through all Rockford Public Library locations, according to an announcement on Friday morning.

"With schools shutting down this spring it is more important than ever to keep your children engaged this summer," according to the Rockford public Library.

The challenge theme for 2020 is “Digging Deeper!” and will run from June 1 through August 31. Participants can track their progress and win prizes from home by following the link here or downloading the Rockford Public Library app.

Prizes and shirts will be given to all finishers of the challenge. Registration is open any time after June 1.

“Research shows that summer reading programs like RPL’s Summer Reading Challenge 2020 can help children minimize and even overcome the lapse in literary progress that regularly occurs during breaks from school being in session,” RPL Youth Services Librarian, Emily Klonicki said. “Because this year, kids in Rockford have been out of the classroom for so long, we believe it is more important than ever that they participate in this fun and engaging reading program.”