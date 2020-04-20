Rockford leaders to create working groups, designed for COVID-19 recovery

Local leaders agreed Monday it's unlikely and unsafe for all businesses to resume as usual on May 1. Ultimately, a large part of the decision will be at the state level. However, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced a plan to create working groups for 10 sectors to plan recovery from the pandemic.

"Discussing when to open that broader economy as many of us have discussed today, is one of the toughest decisions that we're facing," says McNamara. "So at the City we're developing a set of working groups to advise our city staff and city council and make our hopes of a quick recovery into a reality."

The working groups are designed for recovery and prevention. The 10 sectors will be infrastructure, social services, industry, arts and culture, healthcare, small business, tourism and hospitality, education and workforce development, government efficiency and the City of Rockford's finances.

"Each one will tackle specific items within their own sector," McNamara explains. "If we have a restauranteur on that list, we want to know what are some of the recommendations we can provide, even to the state, as we look to open up restaurants. We want to be some of those thought-provoking folks."

He expects the groups and its members to be finalized this week. He's hopeful they'll start working next week.

The Mayor, and Winnebago County Health Department's Dr. Sandra Martell agree in the meantime keeping essential workers safe is crucial for the community. Dr. Martell announced Monday essential employees are now a large group getting COVID-19 in the area.

"We're trying to protect our essential workforce that are providing childcare, they may be your grocery store, they may be your pharmacist, they may be your healthcare workers," she says.